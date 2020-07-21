Fox News Ex-Anchor Ed Henry & Others SUED For Sexual Harassment!





Nowadays, in the age of women empowerment, a lot of women are coming up with shocking revelations. Be it the domestic violence or workplace harassment, women aren’t afraid anymore to speak the truth. Now, recently, two females sued Fox News’ former anchor Ed Henry and other members for sexual harassment.

On Monday, two women, Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu sued Fox News’ associates. Eckhart, the former associate producer of Fox News, sued ex-anchor Ed Henry for pressurizing her into se*ual relationship to promote her career. On the other hand, Areu too sued Henry for harassing her. For the unversed, Areu used to be a frequent guest on the news channel.

Not only Henry, but Areu even alleged Fox News’ members like anchors Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Howard Kurtz for inappropriate behaviour.

Those who are unaware, after the allegations on Ed Henry by Jennifer Eckhart during the last month, the anchor was fired by the channel. Now, commenting on the lawsuit, channel responded, “Fox News already took swift action as soon as it learned of Ms. Eckhart’s claims on June 25 and Mr. Henry is no longer employed by the network.”

Henry’s lawyer too responded by quoting, “The evidence, in this case, will demonstrate that Ms. Eckhart initiated and completely encouraged a consensual relationship. Ed Henry looks forward to presenting actual facts and evidence.”

Speaking about Areu claims, Fox News said the charges are “false, patently frivolous and utterly devoid of any merit.”

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in Federal District Court of Manhattan.

