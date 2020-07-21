WHAT! Johnny Depp Got Amber Heard To Move In With Him WITHOUT Her Permission?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently battling at the London High Court. It is JD’s libel case against NGN. And the Aquaman actress is providing her evidence against the ‘wife-beater’ claims. It all began when The Sun published an article that accused the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor of physical abuse. “Potty – How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film”’, read their headline.

For the unversed, the trial for the libel case began last week. Johnny was first asked to take the witness stand. He denied all of Amber’s claims as ‘sick’. Furthermore, his associates including former bodyguard to Heard’s assistant refuted claims of bruises post the infamous fight. Several other unexpected revelations were made.

Now that Amber Heard has her turn to take the witness stand, one can only expect some explosive details to be out. That’s what happened. She revealed how Johnny Depp would link her with her most co-stars, including James Franco and Liam Hemsworth. Apart from that, the Aquaman actress shared how she feared being killed by her then-husband.

But amidst it all, what has grabbed our attention is this statement on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard moving in together. The actress began by sharing how their relationship turned romantic.

Allegedly, Johnny invited Amber for a drink at the hotel along with his director. But when the actress reached there, it was just the Fantastic Beasts actor. “Our romantic relationship then began,” claimed Heard.

Amber Heard continued, “I booked a room and met him there. I remember I had to go out to run an errand, and when I came back, my bags were in his room. He said he had them moved and I would stay with him now. At the time, I thought it was kind of romantic.”

That’s not it. The Justice League actress also shared that she felt the most lonely during her wedding.

What do you have to say about the latest claims made by Amber Heard in court? Share with us in the comments section below.

