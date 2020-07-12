Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are in the limelight. The sad part is that the reasons aren’t good. Rumours are rife that the couple is heading for a $500 million divorce. Several reasons including The Ellen Show host’s dominance, mean behaviour are being listed out. Amidst it all, the interview is now going viral where Portia compared their relationship to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

For the unversed, Portia and Ellen began dating in 2005. The couple went through a lot of barriers as it was a homosexual relationship. They finally took the big step in 2008. Ever since, time and again, there have been rumours around their marriage hitting the rough patch.

Similar was the case with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Their relationship is a routine tabloid material for portals to date. Amid the lockdown too, the couple was rumoured to have reconciled. Just not that, reports even stated they are planning kids and what not. Portia de Rossi emphasised on exactly that part and compared how it’s the same case with her and Ellen DeGeneres’ relationship.

In a conversation with Us Weekly, Portia de Rossi revealed that she saw the entire divorce rumours in a very different manner. For her, it meant that the crowd has started accepting them. During the interview that took place last month, Portia said, “The divorce rumours came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed. I’m not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening, I thought, ‘Oh, now we’re finally accepted.’ We get the same s–t as every celebrity couple.”

Portia de Rossi mentioned how she saw a piece of bizarre news about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The reputed artiste than realised that’s how the media world works. “I was at a newsstand … and there was a cover of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. I literally just stared at it, and I was like, ‘They haven’t seen each other. … How is this even a thing? I know for a fact.’ … I actually took a picture of it and sent it to Ellen and said, ‘Can you believe this?’ Anyway, no, in other words, we avoid it. We don’t care.”

Some even have been stating that Portia de Rossi in a way ditched answering divorce rumours with Ellen DeGeneres in the interview. But to us, she seems to have set the records straight!

