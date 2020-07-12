WHAT! Charlize Theron Enjoyed Marijuana Sessions With Her Mom





Be it in films like Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road or off-screen appearance, Charlize Theron is one hell of the coolest women out there. As she’s been trending due to her Netflix original, The Old Guard’s release, let’s take a look at her comments that showed her Marijuana love.

Speaking about the use of Marijuana, Charlize Theron has been pretty open. Although it’s not sure if she consumes it even now, she has confessed consuming it in the past. She has shared her ‘good’ experience on several occasions and never shied away from the questions related to it.

Back in 2018, the Hancock actress was quoted saying, “I really appreciated marijuana way more than alcohol or anything else. My chemistry was really good with it when I was younger and then it just changed one day. Like, in my early thirties I just became boring on it and I would just stand in front of my fridge, so that’s no good,” reports E! News.

She even revealed the reason behind consuming it and started taking it with mom too. “And I’m actually really interested because I have really bad insomnia, and I’d much rather get off sleeping pills and figure out a strain that helps me sleep better. So when I have a moment, I’m actually doing that with my mom. My mom has really bad sleep too,” she added.

Meanwhile, Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard released on 10th of July on Netflix. Even though the film is receiving a mixed response, Theron is receiving praises for her action sequences.

