Mumbai Police’s social media game has always been on point and they have proved it yet another time. They shared a new awareness meme featuring Friends’ Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller.

Mumbai Police proved that we aren’t only one watching Friends on loop. With their meme game, they show that we are all in this together. Haha!

They shared the savage meme on their Twitter handle and wrote, “The kind of ‘Friends’ for keeps! #FriendsOfSafety”.

For those of y’all wondering, this is which episode of Friends. Well, this was from Season 6, episode – The One with the Proposal.

Not just Mumbai Police but celebrities across the globe are asking people to step out wearing a mask. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber are a few celebs to name.

Mumbai Police further wrote the importance of wearing a mask in the tweet and said:

वळणावरती आयुष्याच्या संकटांचे रोधक नवे…

त्याच्यावरती मात करावी मानवतेचे दर्शन हवे …

कोरोनाची धास्ती आता थोडी बाजूस ठेवून …

मीच आहे तो लढण्या सज्ज

मास्क मुखावर लेऊन .. मी आहे मास्कधारी मजबूत मुबईकर…. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 9, 2020

So, if you’re stepping out, don’t forget to put the mask on; it does make a huge difference.

Besides Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox, the cast consists of Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Meanwhile, in February this year, the makers announced a special REUNION episode for all the Friends fans. It was supposed to go on floors in May but due to the pandemic, the makers had to push it.

Now, reportedly they will resume the shoot by the end of the August.

