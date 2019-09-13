Dwayne Johnson & Vin Diesel Pen Down Heartfelt Messages For Late Friend Paul Walker On His Birth Anniversary

The news of Paul Walker’s sudden demise shocked everyone around the world. He lost his life to a single-vehicle accident at the age of 40 in Valencia, California and till date, his fans cannot come to terms with this loss. Actor Dwayne Johnson, who worked with Paul in the Fast And Furious series, is one of them. Yesterday, to celebrate Paul’s birth anniversary, Dwayne penned down a heartfelt message that will make you teary-eyed as well.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and shared a picture along with his late friend and co-actor Paul Walker, He began his note by asserting that he never posts about his friend and prefers to keep their bond private and quiet but this was an exception as he was reminded of how fragile life is. This compelled him to write the note which said, “I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world.”

Dwayne Johnson mentioned that they became friends because of their daughters and mentioned Kevin Hart’s accident in his post as well. He wrote, “Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers. And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road. All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honour of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend. #livegreatly #pw.” Take a look at the post here:

Dwayne has been a good friend and has updated Kevin Hart’s fan about his health post the accident. On the premiere show of The Kelly Clarkson Show, he stated that Kevin is doing fine and that he is a lucky man to have survived.

Vin Diesel also said he feels blessed to call Paul his brother.

“So much to tell you… so much to share… as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work. It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love.

“His gratitude is palpable… and knowing you, you would just want him to win. This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound… normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change… from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to… your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday… it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place,” Vin added.

