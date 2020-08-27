The brutal killing of George Floyd created a global uproar. Now, just months later, yet another tragic event has shocked humanity. Here, we are talking about the police shooting 29-year-old Jacob Blake. Following the incident that took place on 23rd August, several celebs are condemning it in their own way. The latest to join them is Dwyane Johnson.

It is learnt that Dwayne who was all set to launch his product i.e. Project Rock gym training shoes, has postponed the event. The product is a part of Dwayne and Under Armour’s collaboration. The actor took to Twitter to share about the same.

“Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family, we’ll postpone our @projectrock@underarmour PR3 launch today. I’ll keep you posted on our relaunch date. Unbelievable we’re here again. Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There’s no progress without humanity,” Dwayne Johnson tweeted.

For those unversed, white cop named Rusten Sheskey in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake seven times at point-blank range while three of his children watched in the Midwestern city. Fortunately, Blake did survive from the incident but got paralysed for life.

“Mr Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr Blake’s back,” The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement on the shooting of Jacob Blake.

