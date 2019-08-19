Hollywood Superstar Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson Marries His Girlfriend Lauren Hashian In Hawaii

WWE Wrestler turned Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, had something very important to share with his fans early today. The ‘Jumanji‘ actor who is quite active on social media, took on Instagram to share the news that he is now a married man, as he tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Hawaii.

The first picture has the actor and his singer wife in their wedding attire with all smiles. Whereas in the second picture the duo can be seen sharing a kiss.

Dwyane and Lauren have been a relationship from 2007. Rock met his now singer wife back in 2006 on sets of a film. The duo was introduced to each other by common friends, following which they started dating.

Rock and Lauren have two daughters. They were blessed with their elder daughter Jasmine in 2015, and they welcomed their younger daughter Tiana last year.

From film front, Dwayne was last seen on big screens early this month in his production venture, Hobbs & Shaw.

Apart from, the film also stars Jason Statham in lead along with Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns along with others.

The film which released on 2nd August has been very well received by the audience.

The superstar, however, is currently busy wrapping the final parts of his next Hollywood release, Jumanji: The Next Level.

