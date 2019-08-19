Eerie Review (Netflix): Not Shit-Scary But Watch This Filipino Horror Film For A Shocking Climax

Eerie Review (Netflix): Really wanting to watch something exciting in the horror genre, I tried Filipino drama-crime horror film Eerie on Netflix recently.

The 100-min-film talks about the aftermath of a girl named Erika’s suicide in the St. Lucia Academy for girls. One suicide leads to more deaths and the guidance counselor of the school, Pat Consolacion is trying to solve the mystery by building contact with the spirit of Erika. As she digs deep, an eerie and disturbing truth is waiting to be unfolded. But at what cost?

Mikhail Red, Rae Red & Mariah Reodica’s screenplay tests your patience for a long time. While it focuses on build-up, there are very less actual scary moments to satisfy your craving for fear. However, the setup, the dark and eerie environment, absorbing background score and fine performances does the work of gripping you somehow. Now, if you can survive the first 60-75 minutes of the film, what happens next and the climax proves to be worth the wait. However, you need to have the right expectations here.

Don’t expect the film to leave you shit scared at the end. Just expect a decent horror film with a climax that will leave you shocked and disturbed. The film has been titled Eerie for a reason and it will leave you perplexed.

Bea Alonzo as Pat Consolacion has done a fine job and keeps you glued to her character with her performance. Charo Santos-Concio as Mother Alice is very good. Gillian Vicencio as Erika is spooky. Others have lent nice support too. Mikhail Red’s direction is good though it could’ve been better. Mycko David’s cinematography and Myka Magsaysay’s BG score are the strongest factors.

Overall, Eerie is watchable for its last 20-30 minutes. Give it a try if you’ve already watched everything good on Netflix.

Rating: 3/5

