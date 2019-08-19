KBC Season 11: On-Air Timing, Channel, Theme & All You Need To Know About This Amitabh Bachchan’s Reality Show

As India’s most widely watched quiz show; Kaun Banega Crorepati premiers with its 11th season tonight. Here’s all you need to know about this season that will continue to be hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachahan.

1. Theme:

While the show had sent everyone in frenzy when it was launched way back in 2000; with everyone asking, ‘9 baj gaye kya’, after more than a decade of successfully reaching its 11th season, the tagline this year is equally intriguing.

The tagline says,” Vishwaas Hai Toh Khade Raho #AdeyRaho’. Whats more is that the iconic tune of the show has been tweaked by the talented duo of music director and composer Ajay-Atul.

2. Lifeline:

Well the word lifeline resonates with the game show! And this season the contestants have something new apart from the three patent lifelines of 50:50, Audience Poll and Ask the Expert. Letting go of the traditional helpline of ‘Phone a friend’; the participants will the option of choosing flip the question, and for that they need to pick out 10 subjects before the game starts and the computer will switch the original question with one from the chosen subjects.

3. KBC Karamveers:

A concept introduced in the last season; KBC Karamveer’s, which is a special episode that airs every Friday to celebrate real life heroes who will sit across Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat to play the game for a noble cause and some Karamveers may be accompanied by celebrities too!

4. The technology quotient:

Keeping up with technology; a robo cam has been introduced, named ‘buggy camera’. The AI machine will go around the set to capture dramatic shots of host Amitabh Bachchan, contestants and the live audience during the show!

Well; for those living under the rock, the quiz show is adapted from the British TV show, ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’. This 11th season will premier today at 9:00PM on Sony Tv from Monday to Friday and will go on for 13 weeks with 65 episodes!

