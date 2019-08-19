Pritam Comes On Board To Compose The Music For Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s upcoming biggie Lal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020 but it has got the audience excited already.

The film has already been in news for its spectacular star cast comprising of Aamir, Vijay Sethupathi & Kareena Kapoor Khan and for being the remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Now there’s a new development and that is about music director Pritam joining the team. The much-loved composer himself made the announcement of his union with Lal Singh Chaddha team on Instagram as he shared a picture of him with Aamir Khan, director Advait Chandan and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Pritam wrote, “Spent a few days in the picturesque Panchgani with an amazing group of people working on the music of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Coming back here and working is always so inspiring.”

Interestingly, Aamir will be seen repeating the Dangal magic in Lal Singh Chaddha. A source close to Hindustan Times revealed many interesting things about Aamir’s connection with the film. “The actor follows a special diet consisting of sabzi roti and some protein intake. He will also undergo the training for his look after September. As of now, Aamir is involving himself in the overall creative aspects for the project.”

For this transformation to play his character’s younger self in the movie, Aamir is said to lose 20 kgs for it.

The source further added, “The original makers have heard good things about India’s one of the finest actors, Aamir Khan and his knack for perfection in movie making. Despite good offers earlier, the makers decided to give its remake rights to the production who brings Aamir involved in the project. It took more than five years to finalise the deal”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!