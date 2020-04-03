Dwayne Johnson Has A Musical Way Of Teaching Daughter How To Wash Hands, See Video!

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock enjoys an astonishing fan following around the globe for his wrestling, films and larger than life personality. But those who follow him on social media are aware of his soft side as well.

He may not think before punching and kicking the villains in the films but he is extremely affectionate and sensitive when it comes to his kids. Dwayne often posts pictures and videos with his family especially his little daughter Tia.

But as he is in lockdown due to Coronavirus Pandemic, the superstar is spending maximum time with the ones he loves the most. The Rock recently posted an adorable video on Instagram in which he is seen giving ‘handwashing’ lessons to his daughter while singing a song.

Dwayne captioned the post, “Our sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual 👶🏽🎶

Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands.

We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.

Stay healthy and safe, my friends.

And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, “just shut your mouth and sing daddy” 😂”

Isn’t that so heart-melting?

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson has revealed that a sequel to his Hollywood biggie Hobbs & Shaw is in development, and he is excited about it.

During a recent Instagram Live Q&A, Johnson confirmed the news about the follow up to Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

“We are developing now the next film, the next (‘Hobbs & Shaw;) movie and I’m pretty excited about it,” said the 47-year-old star.

“Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go,” added Johnson when asked where he and producers are at in the pre-production process on the sequel.

