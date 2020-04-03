Vikrant Massey Confesses That Chhappak Team Always Knew The Film Wouldn’t Get Big Numbers At The Box Office

Vikrant Massey began his acting career with TV soaps like Dharamveer and Balika Vadhu. But his transition to the digital space and eventually big banner films has been rather fascinating. Now the actor who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak opens up about his journey from television to films.

Vikrant feels that the industry has been rather kind to him in terms of recognition and work. Opening up about his transition, the Lootera actor says, “I started with TV and for film producers to sign me, means I got my due even back then. I played the hero’s friend in a couple of films and directors like Zoya (Akhtar), Konkona (Sensharma) and Meghna (Gulzar) spotted me in them and gave me bigger roles. The industry has been very kind to me.”

While his last film Chhapaak failed to rake enough moolah at the box office, Vikrant says that was something that the entire team had anticipated. Speaking about the performance of the film, Vikrant told TOI in the same interview, “We always knew it wouldn’t get big numbers; it wasn’t made for that. But with the digital platform and our tie-ups, we have reached our target audience.”

The actor, who turns 33 today says unlike several of his contemporaries, he does not feel restless at home amid the lockdown. “I am not constantly checking the clock to see how much time I have left. I’m reading scripts and books at leisure, writing in my journal and doing the household chores.”

Vikrant is further happy stating that the lockdown has given him and his fiancée Sheetal Thakur a lot more time to bond with each other.

