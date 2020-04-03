Chiranjeevi Hails Nandamuri Balakrishna For Donating 1.25 Crores Amid Global Crisis

After the likes of Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr.NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and many others from Tollywood, early today veteran Telugu actor contributed a sum of 1.25 crores amid coronavirus pandemic.

Out of 1.25 crores, Nandamuri donated 50 lakhs each to Chief Minister relief funds of Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The remaining 25 lakhs was contributed by the actor to megastar Chiranjeevi’s foundation Corona Crisis Charity.

Chiranjeevi who joined Twitter last week on the Telugu New Year Ugadi, took to his handle to thank Nandamuri Balakrishna for his kind deed.

Chiranjeevi along with the picture of the cheque had a caption that read, “Thank you dear brother #Balayya #NBK for donating 25 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity & 50 lacs each to Telangana & AP Govts. You proved ur generous

heart goes out to the needy every time”

Thank you dear brother #Balayya #NBK for donating 25 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity & 50 lacs each to Telangana & AP Govts. You proved ur generous heart goes out to the needy every time.ప్రతి కష్టసమయంలోను,ప్రజలను ఆదుకోవటం కోసం సినీ పరిశ్రమ ఒక్కటిగా ముందుకొస్తే,మీరెప్పుడు తోడుంటారు pic.twitter.com/9IWMw3ovMn — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 3, 2020

Talking about Chiranjeevi’s foundation Corona Crisis Charity, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy bought it existence to lend a helping hand for daily wage workers in Tollywood. After all, they are the ones who are suffering the most amidst halt in film shoot following coronavirus pandemic.

Nandamuri Balakrishna who was last seen on the big screen in actioner Ruler has been making headlines following his next with filmmaker Boyapati Srinivas, and also the following buzz about being approached for Telugu remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam hit Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!