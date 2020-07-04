Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Max Ehrich's Love Is Getting Stronger During The Quarantine & Here's The Proof

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich are surely having a beautiful time together during the quarantine. While the period of lockdown hasn’t gone down well for many celeb couples, Demi and Max seem to be getting only stronger.

Recently Demi took to Instagram and shared a lovey-dovey pic of her and Max with fans. Sharing the picture in which both can be seen sharing a beautiful moment together under the moonlight, Demi wrote, “Oh man this might be my favorite pic of us so far… thank you for making me the happiest 🥰 I love yew soooo much @maxehrich 😍💕”

Well, rare are the boys who manage to get that compliment from their girl and Max must be indeed a great guy if we go by Demi’s words.

Demi Lovato also recently took to Instagram to wish Max a very happy 29th birthday. Putting into words her heart, Demi wrote, “BAAAYYBEEE – I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick:

Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝 We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a FUCK if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich 💙💙💙💙 p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man… 🤣”

Demi Lovato also suffered the loss of her grandfather a couple of days back. She mourned the death of her “Grandpa Perry” in a heart-touching Instagram post.



