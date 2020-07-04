FRIENDS: These UNSEEN Childhood Pictures Of Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry & Others Will Make Your Wait Tougher For The Reunion Episode

Are we the only ones who scroll through their Instagram feed looking at thousands of Friends videos and snippets on their fan accounts throughout the day? Ugh, well. When is this pandemic going to get over so that the cast of Friends including Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox start shooting for the most awaited reunion episode?

Meanwhile, we found a real treasure scrolling through our Instagram feed. No kidding! We found unseen childhood pictures of the cast of Friends.

Yes, you read it right. Take a look at it here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t they all look adorable in these pictures? Did you notice Matt’s teeth? Jennifer Aniston’s fringes? Courteney’s eyebrows? Matthew’s sarcastic smile? Lisa’s straight face smile and Ross’ dinosaur look? Ha Ha!

Meanwhile, Marta Kauffman (one of the creators of Friends) gave an update on the shooting of the reunion episode while talking to The Wrap. “We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August,” Marta added.

We can’t wait for August to come already.

