DC Trivia #27: Batman Has More IQ Than Albert Einstein & Stephen Hawking

DC Trivia #27: Have you ever thought about what would be the IQ of your favourite superheroes? Yes, that’s apparently a thing. In this trivia, we’ll tell you how high is the IQ of one of the most loved superheroes Batman (thanks to Christopher Nolan).

For the unversed, IQ also known as intelligence quotient is a total score derived from a set of standardised tests designed to gauge the human intelligence. Well, it’s time to know how smart Batman is.

A trivia published in BuzzFeed states, “Batman’s stated IQ is an unbelievable 192, several notches above the famed theoretical physicist (Albert Einstein), who was estimated to have an IQ between 160 and 180. But hey, with all due respect to the Dark Knight, ‘Batman’s Theory of Relativity’ doesn’t pack quite the same punch.” Factinate backs this trivia by adding, “Bruce Wayne has an IQ of 192, beating out both Stephen Hawking (160) and Albert Einstein (160). Maybe Batman should start working on Bat-strophysics.”

In the Dark Knight series, Christian Bale had played the titular role of Batman, and is much loved for his portrayal of the superhero.

