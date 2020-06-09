Justice League: Zack Snyder’s Cut To Have THIS Major Change From The Joss Whedon’s Version

Filmmaker Zack Snyder created a whirlpool of excitement as he announced the release of his cut of DC’s Justice League. While it is due in 2021, Zack is spilling beans about the project all the way. He has now given out an important change that he is making. Read on to know what it is.

For the unversed, Zack Snyder who was originally directing Justice League had to leave the project midway due to a family tragedy. Later, director Joss Whedon came on board, and his version saw the light of the day.

All these years, time and again, fans have been asking the makers to release Zack Snyder’s version of the Justice League. Listening to the request, Zack announced the release of his cut on HBO max in 2021.

Giving out further details, Zack Snyder has now confirmed, that the colour of the sky in the final act will be different than that of the theatrical cut. To remind you, that the trailer that was released years ago, had a bluish-grey sky. But the final cut had it red.

Zack Snyder spilt beans over this on a Reddit fan question. When he was asked if he will change the colour of the sky we saw in Justice League, Snyder wrote, “Yes”.

Previously, Zack also revealed the first look of the villain Darkseid. The theatrical version didn’t have him.

In other news, the budget of the completion of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League is said to be $20-$30 million. Zack, while announcing the project, has promised an entirely different surprise. He even claimed that the theatrical version was only one-fourth of what he made.

