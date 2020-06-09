Justin Bieber’s Net Worth Will Make You Question All Your ‘Intentions’ Towards Success!

Justin Bieber was first discovered by his now-manager, Scooter Braun when he was just 14-years-old. The Intentions singer rose to fame with his solo debut album ‘My World 2.0’ released in 2010, which consists of his record-breaking song ‘Baby’.

As soon as his first album was released, the Yummy singer became an internet sensation overnight. Justin Bieber’s massive popularity made him the youngest solo male artist to top the charts in 47 years owing to his hit album.

Justin Bieber’s ‘Belieber’ army is always there to his rescue. Whenever the Yummy singer is getting trolled on social media, his army always comes to the rescue. The Baby singer has seen fame from a very young age. Speaking about his romantic life, the singer had a rough an on and off time in relationships. But one relationship that he has always been consistent with, is money!

The Yummy singer has a crazy net worth owing to his popularity, hit tracks and his home-brand, Drew. Justin’s net worth is around $265 million which is 2003 crores in INR.

His net worth includes sales from his hot-selling albums, tours, YouTube and his home-brand, Drew. in 2014, Bieber made to the Forbes list of Highest Earning Celebrities Under 30, making almost $80 million that year.

Bieber owns some luxurious properties all across the globe. The ‘Love Yourself’ singer is known for his huge 101-acre house in Ontario, Canada which costs him a whopping $5 million as reported by TMZ.

He also owns houses in Beverly Hills, California which is one of the most expensive places on earth and a house to a lot of A-List Hollywood stars.

