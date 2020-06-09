Did Gwen Stefani REALLY Gain Weight To Conceive Blake Shelton’s Baby? Here’s The Truth!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on sets of ‘The Voice’ (2015) and have been dating for five long years now.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romance was a front-page tabloid story when it broke for the first time. Lately, the couple has been making headlines for their ‘low key’ wedding. Yes, you read that right.

A source close to Star magazine revealed in April this year that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have had a low-key wedding in their backyard in the presence of the Hollaback Girl singer’s three children and ex-husband. Although there is still no official confirmation to the reports by either of the singers.

“They’re both laidback and spontaneous, and it just made sense. They didn’t need any fanfare, just a handful of loved ones and someone to preside over the nuptials. It was a celebration of love, pure and simple and a perfect way for Gwen and Blake to become man and wife,” the source added.

A year ago, a source close to the National Enquirer revealed that the Rich Girl singer was trying to put on some extra pounds to conceive Shelton’s baby. Apparently, Stefani read somewhere that it’s easier to give birth for ‘heavier women’.

Gwen was taking help from the IVF procedure to conceive Shelton’s baby and was “going all-out to pack on the pounds and she’s having a ton of fun in the process,” the source added.

The source further added, “She’s been stuffing her face with things she wouldn’t usually touch, like cheese doodles, French fries and ice cream. But for the most part it’s all about scarfing down stuff that will expand her waistline.”

The Hollaback Girl singer’s father has given a nod to Blake to marry his daughter and that’s one of the sole reason why the Luxurious singer was so desperate to get pregnant. “Gwen will try almost anything to give herself and Blake a baby, and everyone knows it’s been a real rollercoaster at times. If eating naughty for a while gives her and Blake the chance to be parents, it will be the smallest of prices to pay!” the source added.

Although later, Gossip Cop debunked all the rumours calling it fake and revealed that Gwen’s in her original shape and hasn’t gained any extra weight for the baby.

