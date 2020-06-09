Jennifer Aniston Would Read Brad Pitt’s Love Notes Even While Married To Justin Theroux?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s life has really been a roller coaster ride of emotions. The two were said to be a perfect couple but it was disheartening to hear about their divorce. Post the split, both the maverick performers found the love again in different partners.

Speaking about Jennifer, she went into a relationship with Justin Theroux by 2011. The romantic spark between them led to a marriage in 2015. Said to be Justin’s birthday party, Jennifer Aniston actually tied a knot with him in a private affair. “Having experienced everything you don’t want in a partner over time, it starts to narrow down to what you actually do want. As I get older I realise what qualities are important in love and what suits me. And what I won’t settle for,” she expressed her feelings back then, as per Mirror.co.uk. So what really happened to ‘all bling bling’ relation that led to a divorce in 2019? Read on to know more.

Both Justin and Jennifer Aniston mutually decided to part their ways last year. It was a big shock to their fans as everything seemed to go well in their married life. After the split, the couple issued a statement reading, “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

It was really confusing for Justin and Jennifer Aniston’s fans as the real reason behind the divorce didn’t come to lights. But reportedly, it is being said that it was ex-husband Brad Pitt’s secret love notes, which left Justin infuriated. They contained messages like “You looked nice tonight” and “Miss you already”. Although the Friends actress stated that the notes meant nothing to her, the damage was already done.

Apart from the love notes, the couple even saw differences coming in due to their choice of residing location. It is learnt that Jennifer was in favour of Los Angeles, while Justin preferred New York.

Well, it’s true that marriage is not an easy ‘affair’ to handle!

