Avengers: Endgame Trivia #76: When Marvel Almost Went Bankrupt But Then THIS Happened

Imagine a world without our favourite Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and the rest of them too? Martin Scorsese wouldn’t mind (Pun intended), but it’s a sad vision for the fans.

A trivia published on ScreenRant states, “Sure, Marvel is one of the most successful entertainment companies on the planet right now, but as early as two decades ago success was a more ridiculous concept than that of Paul Rudd playing a man who can shrink down to the size of an ant with the help of Gordon Gekko. In the early 1990s, Marvel was benefiting from a comic book golden age – brought upon by collectors who were starting to see riches materialize from their parents’ comic book collections from the 1960s and 70s. With sales of Spider-Man and X-Men soaring, many worried that the comic book bubble would burst; and that’s exactly what happened.”

It also adds, “From 1993 to 1996 Marvel’s stock plummeted from over $35 a share to around $2. No one was buying comics anymore, and other revenue streams were drying up. Marvel’s solution was to file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, a prospect that left Marvel so strapped for cash that they resorted to selling their own filing cabinets for the money. Eventually, Marvel merged with Toy Biz and pulled out of their money problems by turning their attention to movies; and the rest is history.”

