Johnny Rotten Reveals He Is A Full-Time Carer For Alzheimer Suffering Wife Nora

The former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, also known as punk moniker Johnny Rotten, has opened up about looking after his wife after being married for 40 years. Johnny’s wife Nora is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

After the Sex Pistols broke up, Rotten went on to form experimental band Public Image Ltd, a group he still fronts to date. The 64-year-old icon recently revealed that he has become his wife’s full-time carer because he doesn’t want anyone to mess up with her head.

Speaking to The Mirror, Johnny Rotten stated, ”For me, the real person is still there. That person I love is still there every minute of every day and that is my life. It’s unfortunate that she forgets things, well, don’t we all? I suppose her condition is one of like a permanent hangover for her. It gets worse and worse, bits of the brain store less and less memory and then suddenly some bits completely vanish.”

He further stated, “Though Forster’s condition has worsened in recent years, it’s amazing that she never ever forgets me. I am under lockdown anyway because I am her full-time carer, I don’t need to go out and socialize with bu**holes.”

Johnny Rotten married Nora in 1979, he first revealed his wife’s struggles with dementia during a radio interview in 2018.

