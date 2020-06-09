Anthony Bourdain’s 2nd Death Anniversary: Video Clip Of Celebrity Chef Enjoying At A Waffle House Goes Viral, WATCH!

It’s been two years now since Anthony Bourdain left the world. Fans of the American celebrity chef are remembering him on social media and are sharing his quotes, pictures, and videos.

Meanwhile, a video clip on Twitter by user Erick Fernandez is going viral on social media. In the video clip from Parts Unknown’s 6th season, we see Anthony Bourdain visiting Waffle House. The chef is extremely delighted to visit the place and says, “It is indeed marvelous,” as the video clip begins.

Describing the place, he says, “An irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts. Where everybody, regardless of race, creed, color, or degree of inebriation is welcomed. Its warm yellow glow, a beacon of hope and salvation, inviting the hungry, the lost, the seriously hammered, all across the south, to come inside. A place of safety and nourishment. It never closes, it is always, always faithful, always there for you.” reports delish.com.

#AnthonyBourdain passed away two years ago today. I always enjoyed watching his perfect description of Waffle House.pic.twitter.com/lWdtoVQZ0W — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 8, 2020

In the full video, Anthony Bourdain also describes the place as “magical, spiritual place” and after tasting waffles, eggs, and steak there, he added that the food and environment there cuts “right to the center of what makes our country great.”

Anthony Bourdain committed suicide in June 2018 while he was in France shooting for an episode of Parts Unknown with friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert. He was 61 at the time of death. May his soul rests in peace!

