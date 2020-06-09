Stranger Things: Fan Finds THIS Major Easter Egg In Millie Bobby Brown’s Show & It’s Related To All The DEAD Characters!

Stranger Things has been a massive success all across the globe. Netflix’s teenage horror drama has garnered unprecedented fame for all the actors. Be it Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven or David Harbour as Jim Hopper – we know them all in and out today. But a fan has pointed out an easter egg which most of us would have surely missed.

Stranger Things is all set to come up with its fourth instalment. The last season witnessed the shocking death of Jim Hopper (David Harbour). Fans were left baffled, and the big question remained if he was still alive. A sigh of relief came in with the teaser of the upcoming episode. But this one fact that we missed out on the dead characters will surely make you question the fan in you.

For the unversed, we have witnessed 3 famous characters dead in the show so far – Billy (the hottie across the pool who also, happens to be Max’s brother), Bob (Joyce Byers’ boyfriend) and Barbara (Nancy Wheeler’s best friend). But have you noticed one common thing between the three? Yes, all the names start with the alphabetical letter ‘B’. Now is it a mere coincidence or a planned move by the makers?

A fan asked the same to the creators of Stranger Things. “@strangerwriters so question, how come everyone who dies in the show has a name that starts with a B? Billy, Barb, Bob, I’m sensing a theme here,” question a user.

To this, the makers did reply but dodged the very question smartly. “i don’t know suddenly i can’t read,” replied the writers of Stranger Things.

Check out the thread below:

i don't know suddenly i can't read https://t.co/7OTxOsJcTL — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Netflix’s Stranger Things first premiered in 2016. The show created a loyal fan base in no time. Apart from Millie Bobby Brown, ST also stars Noah Schnapp (Will), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike) in lead.

