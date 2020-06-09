Selena Gomez’s WHOPPING Salary For Wizards Of Waverly Place Will Make You Question Your Teenage!

Selena Gomez has been working ever since she was 7. The actress is quite famous for her act in Barney & Friends. In fact, that’s where she found her BFF Demi Lovato. Both were then signed by Disney. Our Rare singer soon rose to fame with her portrayal in Wizards Of Waverly Place. But do you know her salary? It’s going to drive you insane.

Selena portrayed the character of Alex Russo in the Disney Show. Wizards Of Waverly Place even garnered massive fame for actors like David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, and Jennifer Stone. In fact, fans would always remember ‘Crazy Funky Hat’ song. WOWP ran for 5 years (2007-12) with almost 106 episodes.

Now, if a report by Insider is to be believed, Selena Gomez earned a massive $30,000 per episode. Mind you, she was just a teenager back then. Her net income during the entire span of the show came to a total of around $3 million. If converted to Indian currency, that makes it around 22.65 crores. Our heads are spinning, time out, please!

Wizards Of Waverly Place is also said to have boosted Selena Gomez’s career by a huge mark. These whopping earnings remain one of the major contributors towards her net worth of around $75 million.

Meanwhile, Gomez has topped Billboards charts multiple times in her music career. Amongst others, her famous track remains Same Old Love, Good For You, Who Says, etc.

She recently released her new album – Rare. Songs like Rare, Boyfriend, Look At Her Now have already made it to her fans playlist, that too on loop.

Selena Gomez also made a lot of noise over her relationship with Justin Bieber. The duo had been in an on and off relationship since 2011.

Justin Bieber finally got hitched to Hailey Baldwin in 2018.

