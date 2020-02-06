Coronavirus Takes A Toll On China Box Office; Jojo Rabbit, 1917 & Other Hollywood Biggies Postponed

The epidemic of coronavirus has sent a wave of fear across the globe. It’s the trending topic of discussion and in China, great measures have been taken to tackle the infestation and treat the victims. With the country’s economy witnessing a downfall, the box office too is facing a huge loss. As per the reports, big releases like Jojo Rabbit and 1917 have been postponed due to the epidemic.

China is considered as the second-largest film market after US and due to uncertainty over some big releases, Hollywood is said to face a huge loss. Apart from Hollywood biggies, Chinese movie premieres got canceled which were scheduled during Lunar new year period.

Following the spread of coronavirus, several theatres are forced to be closed due to which some production companies are releasing the films directly on online streaming platform. As per the report in Reuters, Beijing’s Bytedance will pay Huanxi media $90 million for allocating the streaming rights of ‘Lost In Russia’.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the fast-spreading novel coronavirus outbreak in China has increased to 563, authorities said on Thursday, while the number of confirmed cases also rose to 28,018.

The National Health Commission on Wednesday received reports of 3,694 new confirmed cases and 73 deaths on Wednesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the deaths, 70 were in Hubei province and one each in Tianjin, Heilongjiang and Guizhou, reports IANS.

