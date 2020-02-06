Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Caught With Rashami Desai’s Password, Used To DELETE Negative Comments On Himself?

Bigg Boss 13 must be a life-changing show for contestant Rashami Desai, who has her personal issues attached to it. The actress got to know about love of her life, Arhaan Khan, already being married with a kid and has now decided to end her relationship. Owing to this, a legal notice has even been served to his family who’s reportedly staying at Rashami’s place but a new development has left us baffled.

If recent reports are now to be believed, Arhaan Khan had access to Rashami Desai’s social media accounts. Furthermore, for a long time, he would use it to delete all the negative comments about him that were storming on the Dil Se Dil Tak actress’ feed. The same has been figured out by Rashami’s team who have now recovered her account, and taken the necessary action.

A source close to SpotboyE has revealed the same as, “Rashami’s team noticed that all the comments from fans bashing Arhaan were disappearing from her timeline. Of course, Arhaan was deleting them. And that’s why they decided to change her account’s passwords.”

It was also being said that the society members of Rashami’s residence have also sent a notice to Khan’s sister and mother, who are reportedly living at the place. Regarding the same, it is further being reported that the house keys have been recovered and are currently been handed over to the production house.

Meanwhile, during a press conference at the Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami Desai clearly stated that she has nothing to do with her ex flame anymore, and doesn’t see a future with him.

