Birds Of Prey Movie Review: Margot Robbie Does To Harley Quinn What Hugh Jackman Did To The Wolverine

Birds of Prey Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ewan McGregor.

Director: Cathy Yan

What’s Good: When you’ve Margot Robbie blinding your heart with her vibrant presence, I don’t think you even need a movie around that.

What’s Bad: More than ‘Birds Of Prey’, it’s just a ‘Bird Of Prey’.

Loo Break: No way you’re leaving the picturesque happenings to attend the loo atleast.

Watch or Not?: Even if you’re detached to this world, go for its kaleidoscopic narrative.

Introducing the transformation of Harleen Quinzel to Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) with an eye-pleasing animated opening sequence, makers set the mood of the film from the very first second. Even before Harley Quinn starts blazing her shiny outfits, we are introduced to a world of beaming colours with the intro sequence which opens the news of Quinn breaking up with her ‘Puddin’ Joker.

A messed up Harley cuts her hair as she rams a container into the Ace Chemicals’ storehouse where it all started. In other track, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) is all set to get his hands on a diamond having a code embosed in it which will make him the richest man in the Gotham. Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) who sings for Roman teamps up with Harley for the diamond. The diamond now has everyone’s attention for different reasons and it’s all about who ends up with it.

Birds of Prey Movie Review: Script Analysis

Birds Of Prey is Charlie’s Angels on ‘colourful’ steroids. Christina Hodson’s script brings in the best of both the worlds (Marvel & DC). It smartly filters out the dark and dull portions (DC’s weakness) and mix the rest with some splashy elements (Marvel’s strength) making it a feast for the inner idiosyncratic in you. There isn’t much of a gap between things that work and things which don’t.

With a proper comical relief, the story plays well around the ‘craziness’ of Harley Quinn and succeeds in doing so. The idea of using bullets which come out with the colourful sprinkles might be the most satisfying thing I’ve seen lately. Not anything against a genre, but this despite being a chick-flick never feels so just because how everyone is on the same page.

Birds of Prey Movie Review: Star Performance

Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad was just a teaser because what Margot Robbie does to this character in this film is what Hugh Jackman did to The Wolverine. There’s no way we would be anyone plays Harley other than Margot. She not only smashes the 4th wall but also takes you with her in the story. Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra does well in developing an emotional bond with Harley. She uses the screen-presence to her advantage leaving an impact with her acting.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary gets just a little room to develop her character and she does it well. She gets aligned well with what her character is, hence helping to float the movie even when Harley’s not their on the screen.Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress though leaves you stunned with her moves, but apart from that she just has a couple of jokes, that’s about it.

Yes, Ewan McGregor was a mix of creep & quirk as Roman Sionis but he deserved better writing. Writers should’ve gone all-in to make him ‘Joker level’ crazy in order to stand a chance infront of Harley. This one is just too restricted to be remembered. Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz have nothing special going around about them.

Birds of Prey Movie Review: Direction, Music

Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) and now Cathy Yan, DC knows how women can understand the female-centric films making both the movies far superior that their recent stuff. I won’t be shocked if we see a crossover between Wonder Woman & Harley Quinn in years to come (Now, comic nerds, I know there’s no such thing but that’s just a desire). The best thing about Cathy is she knew her lines and just doesn’t try to make the script of what it’s not. Though I wish with all my heart, she should’ve skipped the uncalled for ‘scream’ in the climax (NOT a spoiler, you would only know this after seeing the film).

Probably one of the best music scores of 2018 (Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse), Daniel Pemberton ‘scores’ yet again. When the makers display the punky-elements on the screen, he just does what needed to amp up the experience with punk-rock. A beautiful rehash of Adona’s ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ was the most memorable song amongst some well-places others.

Birds of Prey Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Birds Of Prey is colourful, quirky and entertaining. It gives you what would you expect and a lot more than that. It’s just a start to a wonderful billion-dollar franchise lying ahead for DC. So to be with the time, start with this one even if you haven’t seen Suicide Squad.

Four stars!

Birds of Prey Trailer

Birds of Prey releases on 7th February 2020.

