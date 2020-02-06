PSPK26: Pawan Kalyan’s Pink Remake To Be Titled As THIS?

Tollywood superstar & politician Pawan Kalyan who is making his comeback to films after a sabbatical of two years with filmmaker Sriram Venu’s courtroom drama has been making headlines for the same. The latest related to the Sriram directorial which has been tentatively titled PSPK26 is, the film finally has got its title.

If reports are to be believed PSPK26 which originally is a Telugu remake of 2016 released Bollywood hit Pink, has been titled as Vakeel Saab.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

PSPK26 has Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of a fierce Lawyer which in the original was portrayed by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer went on floors early last month. The court drama is been bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the Projects LLP and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners.

Music for the film will be composed by S. Thaman.

As per multiple reports, Nivetha Thomas has been roped in to play the character of Tapsee Pannu from the original. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers.

Pink was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai, with Thala Ajith in lead. The Tamil remake too was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

The Thala Ajith starrer just like the original too had a great run in theatres and box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!