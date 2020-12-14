Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship has been a roller coaster ride for quite some time now. We all know that their marriage had hit a roadblock recently and they were on the verge of splitting. But, it looks like they want to keep themselves away from the divorce courts.

Some reports have suggested that Kim and Kanye are still struggling to keep their relationship intact and we can already see the efforts the two are making for the same. Anyway, continue reading further to know all the details.

According to reports in Mirror, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still finding that their marriage is not in a happy place as yet, but they have found a way to keep them from the divorce courts. It has been reported that the pair are still “struggling” to “stay together as a couple” but they are happy to keep this status quo rather than bring a formal end to their marriage.

Kim Kardashian is upset by Kanye West’s behaviour for much of the year, but she is not looking to divorce as the answer as they are living “separate lives”, and that is keeping them both “content”.

Kim and Kanye, are reportedly staying in different states, as the rapper continues living in his Wyoming ranch as Kim stays with their kids in Los Angeles. A source close to the couple said, “Kim and Kanye are struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now. It doesn’t seem like she’ll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon. They really are living separate lives right now and have for a while.”

While Kim Kardashian has their children – North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one – primarily staying with her, they are still flying out to see Kanye West as regularly as possible. The source continued: “She’s in L.A. most of the time, and he’s spending most of his time as secretly as possible in Wyoming with a team around him. He’s there as much as he can be and loves it there. They both seem happy doing whatever it is that they’re doing and the kids are as well.”

Another source told the site that there was still love in the relationship, even if they are not looking to spend time together. The source said: “Kanye will always worship Kim. He loves her so much. He doesn’t seem worried about losing Kim. Kim also isn’t planning on leaving Kanye anytime soon.” While it has not been the best year of their time together, they are still “on the same page” as far as their relationship goes.

Well all we would hope is for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to be always together, what about you?

