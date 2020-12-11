Hollywood star Chris Pratt will star in the coming-of-age independent comedy, The Black Belt.

Advertisement

The film is about a shy teenage boy who is on a quest for expertise in karate and his unorthodox uncle who guides him along the way. Pratt will also produce the film, reports variety.com.

Advertisement

Pratt has become a worldwide star after headlining Guardians Of The Galaxy film as Star-Lord/Peter Quill and the Jurassic World films as dinosaur handler Owen Grady.

He will reprise the role of Star-Lord in the upcoming superhero film, Thor: Love And Thunder.

Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy character will make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth Thor film. He will join the existing cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.

Thor: Love And Thunder are slated to release in 2022.

This will be Pratt’s fifth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is due to shoot in Australia in January. However, the details of the latest Marvel production aren’t out yet so we can’t say how big his role will be in the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt will be joining the fourth instalment of Thor after a short round of additional photography for his sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War. The report adds, “On top of Chris Hemsworth as the erstwhile God of Thunder, the call sheet already has Natalie Portman reprising the role of Jane Forster, who will become a Thor, Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie and ruler of Asgard, and Christian Bale in a mystery role. Filmmaker Taika Waititi will also once again be voicing the alien Korg.”

Meanwhile, in 2019, Chris Pratt was asked in an interview about his involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor then said, “I know the answer to that, but I can’t tell you.” Well, finally we have the answer and we couldn’t wait any longer to see him in the film. Well, it’s also been said that Chris Hemsworth will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which James Gunn recently said will go into production following his DC HBO Max Peacemaker series.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Playfully Hits Back At Ryan Reynolds’ Mother Who Teased The Former In Trash Talk

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube