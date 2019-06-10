Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Get Secretly Married, Their First Pic Is Oh-So-Romantic!

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has followed up the mega success of “Avengers: Endgame” by taking the next big step in his personal life. He married actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine at a ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members, the US media reported.
According to multiple media reports and photographs that emerged online, the couple exchanged wedding vows at a luxury resort in Montecito, California.
It is the first marriage for Katherine, the eldest child of Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and the second for Pratt, who had earlier wed Anna Faris and has a six-year-old son named Jack with her.
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
Jack too was present at his father’s wedding, which also saw “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and Schwarzeneggers’ family friend Rob Lowe, apart from Katherine’s siblings Patrick, Christopher and Christina in attendance, reports said.
Pratt, 39, and Katherine, 29, were first linked together last June. They continued to be seen on dates, but they made their relationship official on social media when Pratt shared a collage last December.
In January, Pratt shared the news of their engagement in an Instagram post.
“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said ‘yes’! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go,” he had captioned an Instagram photo of himself cuddling up to Katherine.
