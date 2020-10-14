Chris Hemsworth & Kriti Kharbanda Come Together For A Webisode On Holistic Wellbeing

After recently collaborating with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on a digital event regarding climate change, Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is all set for another Bollywood collab. This time it is actress Kriti Kharbanda.

The duo will come together for a webisode on holistic wellbeing and the interactive session will take place on Thursday.

Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram and shared the news. She captioned her post, “The second webisode details on how @ChrisHemsworth achieves holistic wellbeing with a unique yet simple approach. The approach involves three key elements that changed Chris’s life forever. But what are those three elements?”

Chris Hemsworth is the international brand ambassador for the Australian wellness brand while Kriti Kharbanda did an event with the brand earlier this year.

Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chris were part of the closing session of the TEDCountdown on October 10. There they discussed climate change and how individuals and communities can contribute to shaping a better future.

On the work front, Hemsworth will star in the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa. Announcing the news on Instagram, Chris Hemsworth wrote: “Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia. Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories. The fact that I’ll have the honor of not only being directed by its original visionary in George Miller but also take part in Furiosa’s origin story is incredibly exciting. Huge respect to George, Mel, Charlize, Tom and all the cast and crew who helped build this epic world.”

George Miller will direct this film that he has co-written and is producing. The film will be produced by his Australian-based banner, Kennedy Miller Mitchell and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Kriti Kharbanda is looking forward to the release of Bejoy Nambiar-directed multi-starrer revenge drama Taish.

