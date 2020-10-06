Hollywood star Chris Evans has reacted to a COVID related comment by Donald Trump, saying the US President just does not care.

Advertisement

Evans called Trump “reckless” after Trump told his followers not to be afraid of the novel coronavirus, reports people.com.

Advertisement

Responding to Trump’s announcement about his release from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center three days after being hospitalised for Covid-19, Evans tweeted: “Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!”

Chris Evans wrote, “Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care. This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you.”

In his tweet, Trump has stated: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Meanwhile, recently everyone witnessed something unexpected from Chris Evans. The actor accidentally shared his n*de on his Instagram story. He didn’t share a pic directly. The Captain America share shared a screenshot of his gallery that had a few random pics/videos and one of them was of his d*ck.

The actor and the internet quickly realised what happened. While Chris immediately deleted the story, some of his followers took the screenshots. Initially, many people on the internet decided to troll the actor. However, a lot of his fans know that the actor deals with anxiety issues. So they made sure such tweets are reported. To not make him feel threatened by the online world, his fans started sending him his pics with pet dog Dodger.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Twilight Box Office Facts: From Worldwide Business Of $408.4 M To Crossing Quantum of Solace

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube