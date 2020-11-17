Former One Direction member Harry Styles recently made history featuring a solo on the covers of the Vogue Magazine. But author Candace Owens criticized the singer and called his recent Vogue cover an “outright attack” on “many men.” Her comments received a massive backlash from several celebrities and fans alike.

Advertisement

The conservative commentator on Saturday tweeted, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back, manly men.”

Advertisement

Candace Owen’s tweet has racked up more than 94,000 likes as of now. Its most-liked response, from actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, has over 110,000 likes, and reads: “You’re pathetic.” Several fans have slammed the author for her distasteful comments. Other celebrities who expressed disagreement with Candace Owens’ opinion included Joshua Lewis, Louis Mensch, Zach Braff.

Even after receiving massive backlash for her comments on Harry Style’s recent photoshoot, the conservative commentator returned to Twitter on Monday and clarified that she stands by her earlier statement. Addressing the responses to her previous tweet, reiterated her controversial remark saying, “Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men. I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like ‘toxic masculinity’, were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism.”

Clearly not feeling apologetic about her previous comment about Vogue magazine photoshoot, the author concluded her post with, “Sorry I’m not sorry.”

Candace Owens had previously served as the communications director for the right-leaning Turning Point USA. She is also a relatively recent supporter of President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles, who has never come out as LGBTQ, talks openly about his love for traditionally female clothing. In the Vogue profile, he had said, “I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing.” He also said, “you can never be overdressed. There’s no such thing.”

Must Read: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Atlantis’ Kiss Is Dreamy Honeymoon Goals!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube