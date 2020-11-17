Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), a film made on a budget of approximately $200 to $317 million and grossing in close to $1.333 billion, hasn’t been loved by all. Recently the film’s director, Rian Johnson was trolled for the same and Yoda star, Frank Oz responded to it. Read about it below.

Rian Johnson, the writer and director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, took to social media and shared his thoughts on Netflix often cutting off the end credits of a film by suggesting a ‘You might also like…’ recommendation. But that didn’t go the way he thought it would, thanks to some social media trolls.

Actor Frank Oz – who plays Yoda in the Star Wars franchise responded to the troll writing on Twitter, “It’s sad to me that you’ve harbored this internal darkness for so long about a movie. Rian is a great director, writer, & human being. Please try to understand that writers & directors are not there to fulfill the audience’s expectations. Good work breaks expectations.”

I’m still not over your awful SW entry that shat all over everything. I hope one day someone breaks something you cherish, Rian. And i hope, one day, you realize what you did, and you apologize EVERY DAY FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE. I hope you feel that amount of pain. — Dave Handelman (@davetheslave) November 14, 2020

You ask why he had such a response to what Rian Johnson wrote. Well, one user took had taken to the micro-blogging site trolling the director by writing, “I’m still not over your awful SW entry that shat all over everything. I hope one day someone breaks something you cherish, Rian. And i hope, one day, you realize what you did, and you apologize EVERY DAY FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE. I hope you feel that amount of pain.”

This isn’t the first time Frank Oz has defended the film or the filmmaker. During a panel at South by Southwest in 2019, he said, “I love [The Last Jedi]. All the people who don’t like this Jedi thing is just horse crap. It’s about expectations. The movie didn’t fill their expectations. But as filmmakers, we’re not here to fulfill people’s expectations.”

Director Rian Johnson previously announced that he was developing his own trilogy of Star Wars films. Since the announcement in 2017, there have been no official updates on that project.

