Cameron Diaz Has A HILARIOUS Take On Having A Baby At 47: “I Have To Live To Be 107”

Charlie’s Angels star Cameron Diaz seems to have a different chronological approach to motherhood. The actress, who is married to musician Benji Madden, is opening up about becoming a first-time mother. She has a daughter, born on December 30, 2019.

The actress and Avaline entrepreneur has recently appeared on Naomi Campbell’s “No Filter” YouTube series and talked about welcoming daughter Raddix at age 47 with husband Benji Madden. She said, “A lot of people do it the other way around … they get married [and] have a family in their youth. I’m kind of doing it in the second half of my life.”

Cameron Diaz also joked about it saying, “The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know? No pressure!” She also went on to call motherhood “the most gratifying time in my life.”

“Even with all of the amazing experiences I’ve had in travelling and accomplishments of working hard and putting things into the world I’m proud of … I know, this is really the most gratifying time in my life, to be in this place, to get here. Having a family when you’re young … it’s like anything when you’re young: You do it. But when you’re my age and you decide to do it, it’s a real choice. You really have to work hard for it,” Diaz said to Naomi Campbell.

While Diaz is now basking in the glow of new motherhood, it seems she didn’t quite envision her life that way. Tides have sure changed over the years as The Mask actress during an interview with Esquire in 2014, said that she “was never drawn to being a mother.” Her comments came before getting married to her husband musician Benji Madden.

At the time, she said, “Not having a baby might really make things easier, but that doesn’t make it an easy decision. So much more work to have children … lives besides your own that you are responsible for.” Cameron Diaz further added, “I have it much easier than [moms]. Doesn’t mean life isn’t sometimes hard. I’m just what I am. I work on what I am. Right now, I think, things are good for me. I’ve done a lot. And I don’t care anymore.”

During the interview with Naomi Campbell, the actress also talked about the possibility of making a come back in films. The 48-year-old actress was last seen in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Annie” opposite Jamie Foxx and Rose Byrne in 2014.

Cameron Diaz also joked, “I’ll come back and people will be like, ‘There’s a new older actress on the scene!’”

