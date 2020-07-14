Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the most LIT couples in Hollywood. The country singers met on the sets of The Voice back in 2015. Ever since, they’ve been living a fairytale.

The duo was reportedly going to get married this year in the summer but due to the pandemic, they had to push the preparations and their wedding.

Lately, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been spending too much time together which seems to be a problem with God’s Country singer. Yes, you read it right.

According to a source close to Life & Style Magazine, Blake Shelton is feeling suffocated and needs a little space of his own. It has happened since he and Gwen Stefani have spent most of their time together in the pandemic.

“Gwen wants to be with Blake 24/7 and although he loves spending time with her, sometimes it can be too much. They live together, record together, perform together and now they’re going to be working together on TV again. It would be a lot for anyone to deal with,” the source said.

The source added, “Blake told Gwen that he needs some space. She was taken aback at first, but she took it n stored. Deep down, she knows that if she clings too tightly, she risks losing Blake, and that’s the last thing in the world that Gwen wants.”

Although, there has been no official confirmation to these reports by either Gwen Stefani or Blake Shelton.

They have reportedly bought a new house too in Los Angeles and after getting married, Gwen and Blake are planning to settle in that very house.

