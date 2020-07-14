Riverdale's KJ Apa & Pretty Little Liars' Sofia Carson To Play Lovers In Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird', Read DEETS

As Archie Andrews in Riverdale, KJ Apa made people drool over him. With his good looks, hotness and performance, he won himself a loyal fanbase. Thanks to his popularity and acting chops, the handsome actor landed himself a big movie by Michael Bay.

The feather on the cap is The Last Summer actor will be seen alongside Pretty Little Liars’ Sofia Carson. As reported by Hollywood Reporters, the duo will star in Michael Bay’s Pandemic movie, Songbird. Apa and Carson will play lovers in this film.

The story of Songbird will be set two years after the pandemic and lockdown. It’s a love story featuring KJ Apa as Nico and Sofia Carson as Sara. Nico will be a person who has rare immunity and Sara will portray a young artist. On Monday, the team even made an announcement revealing more.

About this KJ Apa and Sofia Carson’s film, the statement reads, “to be with the one he loves, our hero must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well-connected family, helmed by a matriarch who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life.”

That’s not it. Songbird will also star Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare. Once the lockdown is over, the shooting of the film will start.

Are you excited to see KJ Apa and Sofia Carson together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

