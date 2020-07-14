Last Wednesday, 33-year-old Naya Rivera went boating with her 4-year-old son named Josey Harris Dorsey and went missing over since. After five days of rescue and search operations going on, officials finally recovered Glee’s star body from Lake Piru.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a press conference that the body that has been recovered from the Lake Piru is of Glee star, Naya Rivera.

“Today our search teams have recovered a body in the lake,” the sheriff said. “Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body, and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other person who was reported missing in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera. She was found in a northeastern portion of the lake, near the surface of the water. The depth of the water in that area is between 35 and 60 feet deep and there’s heavy brush and trees on the lake bed there.”

There was no life jacket found on Naya’s body and she died because of drowning. Although the autopsy will be performed soon.

Further giving away the details how the Glee star was trying to save the son and sacrificed herself, Sheriff Bill Ayub said, “She and her four-year-old son left the dock at approximately 1 PM and headed toward the northern portion of the lake. We identified specific areas they visited that day by looking at the shoreline features of the background of the FaceTime videos where she was chatting with family members while out on the lake. We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

He further added, “Naya’s son was later found asleep on the boat which was adrift in the northern portion of the lake known as the Narrows when a leasing agent searched for the water craft which was overdue for return. The young boy was wearing a life vest when he was found and he was wrapped in a towel. An adult-sized life vest was found on the boat.”

A reported then asked the officer why Rivera managed to save her son and not herself, Ayub said, “It would be speculation to say at this point [how her son got on the boat but not herself]. There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon. We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea being that perhaps the boat started drifting. It was unanchored. And she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not enough to save herself. The son was in the water, yes.”

Condolences to the family and we pray that may Naya Rivera’s soul rest in peace.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!