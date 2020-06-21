Scarlett Johansson is one of the best Hollywood actors out there. Our Black Widow has proved her acting mettle with films like Lost in Translation, Lucy, Her, all MCU films she was a part of, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and others. Along with her acting chops and good looks, it’s her voice that enamours all her fans.

Talking about Scarlett Johansson’s voice, no one will ever forget how it made us fall in love in ‘Her’. In this 2013 film also starring Joaquin Phoenix, SJo lends her voice for an Artificial Intelligence device that interacts with humans. Whoever watched that film fell in love with her sweet and husky voice. But the actress made a shocking revelation that she had faced lots of rejections because of her husky voice!

In an interview with Candis magazine, our Black Widow revealed, “When I was a little kid, I trained as a singer because I really wanted to do musical theatre, but my voice was so deep it was impossible for me to get cast! So I went into acting instead. I’d go on auditions, I was this cute little blonde girl, then I’d open my mouth and say (in a deep voice), ‘Buy this product, it’s fantastic!’ It was quite a disadvantage at the time. I lost count of hearing casting directors ask me if I had a sore throat.”

Well, we are glad the actress didn’t give up on herself and her talent. Talking about the husky voice, we all love it and it’s one of her best qualities.

Meanwhile, up next, Scarlett is all set to be back in action with her solo MCU film ‘Black Widow’. The film also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. The film will hit the screens on November 6, 2020.

