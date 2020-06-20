Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Broke Up With Ex Jacob Sartorius Because Of His Habit Of Asking For Nudes From Fans?

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame with Netflix’s Stranger Things. The Godzilla actress plays the character of Eleven who has supernatural powers and post the success of the show, MBB got a huge fan following on social media.

Millie Bobby Brown is always making headlines for her personal and professional life. The Stranger Things actress first dated internet sensation Jacob Sartorius back in 2017 and their PDA was the talk of the Tinseltown.

Although, after dating for a few months, Millie and Jacob announced their breakup through an Instagram story and wrote, “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends.” And that’s how Gen-Z rolls, isn’t it?

Although, they didn’t reveal the reason behind the breakup and fans were curious to know about the same. Later, Refinery 29 revealed that Jacob used to ask her female fans to send him nudes. Yes, you read that right.

Not just ask, he used to pressurize his fans to send him the same. There were reports which said that Jacob asked for nudes to a girl named Morgan Cryer who was on the sets of one of his videos. Sounds, ridiculous right?

According to Girlfriend, Millie Bobby Brown removed all the mushy posts with Jacob Sartorius and broke up owing to the same reason. There were reports of reconciliation but it didn’t work out as the Stranger Things actress couldn’t trust him again with whatever happened and parted ways for good!

