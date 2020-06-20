



More often than not when you end up asking people about their favourite Hollywood actor, Leonardo DiCaprio becomes one of the most common picks. No doubt, he is dearly loved for playing Jack Dawson in James Cameron’s iconic 1997 film Titanic. However, the actor has created a niche for himself with his acting prowess and unique film choices that made him a name to reckon with in the world of cinema.

In fact, the admiration for him became even more evident when he had won his first Academy Award for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 2015 drama film, The Revenant. You can see a teary-eyed Kate Winslet cheering for her Titanic co-star in the front row, while his fans rejoiced his win in front of their television boxes. We all did, didn’t we?

So just to celebrate the actor once more, Koimoi lists down 5 Leonardo DiCaprio films that you can binge-watch this weekend. While some will tickle your funny bone, others will keep you on the edge. Check it out:

The Wolf of Wall Street

Martin Scorsese’s 2013 biographical black comedy narrates Jordan Belfort’s journey as a New York based stockbroker, his astounding success and even shocking downfall. If you have seen the film, you would know that Leonardo DiCaprio not just played Belfort but had lived the character. If you want to be entertained this weekend, The Wolf of Wall Street should be your top pick. An interesting fact – a total of 680 curse words have been used through the film. That’s a lot, isn’t it?

Shutter Island

Another gem helmed by revered filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island is a 2010 neo-noir psychological thriller that follows the story of a U.S. Marshal (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) probing into the disappearance of a murderer. If you are a fan of twists and turns, then this one is highly recommended for you. However, did you know surprisingly this is the only Scorsese-DiCaprio collaborative film that didn’t receive any Oscar nominations?

Expert tip: Stay till the end.

Inception

Who doesn’t know about this film? We must have seen this Christopher Nolan classic a dozen times already, and won’t mind repeating the task all over again. And interestingly every time you re-watch it, one would notice something new, that you missed the last time. Besides featuring DiCaprio as a professional thief, the film also stars popular names like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy and Nolan’s all-time favourite Michael Caine. Fun fact: According to IMDB, Inception was the third most pirated film of 2010 (9.72 million downloads on BitTorrent), after Avatar (2009) and Kick-Ass (2010).

Blood Diamond

Directed by Edward Zwick, this 2006 political war thriller had opened to mix reviews. However, over the years it has gained its loyal fan base, primarily for Leonardo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou’s epic performances. If thrill and action entices you, then Blood Diamond will definitely not disappoint you. Interestingly, Russell Crowe was also being considered to play DiCaprio’s lead character, Danny Archer.

Titanic

Last on our list, but not the least is Titanic. We know we have already seen this over 50 times, maybe more. But can we have enough of it? I don’t think so. Narrating an epic love story amidst a major real-life catastrophe, Titanic has immortalised DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater respectively, forever. Having won 11 out of the total 14 Oscar nominations, Titanic can a perfect Sunday watch with your partner. Go fall in love all over again.

Fun fact: According to IMDB, when Winslet realized that she had to do a naked scene with DiCaprio, she took it upon herself to break the ice. So when they met for the first time, she flashed him. That’s some trivia, we must say.

So these are our top picks for this week. Tell us about your other favourite Leonardo DiCaprio films in the comments section below.

