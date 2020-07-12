Chadwick Boseman entered Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War. He first appeared as Black Panther in this Russo Brothers’ directorial. Since then, fans were waiting to know more about his background story. And just 2 years later, MCU released the film showing T’Challa and Wakanda’s life.

Black Panther is cited as one of the best MCU films. Fans loved the way it beautifully shows the life, people and advanced technology in Wakanda. We were introduced to T’Challa’s family members and how they are rich in culture and tradition.

Everyone is waiting for the sequel starring Chadwick Boseman. After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has not revealed what the second Black Panther film will be about. But fans have their own theories. A fan named Yadvender Singh Rana made a digital art in which T’Challa is seen with Janelle Monae as Storm. Janelle is not a part of MCU. But fans want the actress to take up this role.

In his caption, Yadvender wrote that MCU should feature Janelle Monae in the upcoming Black Panther film. He wrote, “@janellemonae as storm for MCU? Why not?

I just hope that disney should take the character back to its comic book origins.”

Check out the post below:

We are in awe of this striking fan art! Let’s see what MCU has to say about this fan request.

Meanwhile, there have been many rumours about Chadwick Boseman’s replacement in the sequel. However, nothing is confirmed by the actor or MCU. There are reports that Black Panther 2 will feature Namor’s story. T’Challa’s sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright will take the mantle of BP. However, no such developments are confirmed by anyone from Marvel studios.

