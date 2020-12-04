Actress Letitia Wright, who is known as the tech genius aka Princess Shuri in Black Panther and Marvel films, has upset fans. Last night, the actress shared a YouTube video on her Twitter handle questioning if one should take the upcoming coronavirus vaccine. This hasn’t settled well with her fans and followers.

Advertisement

Sharing the video that talks about the COVID-19 vaccination, users on the microblogging site were upset, and they claim her views on the vaccine and the way she has used her platform has put doubt in people’s mind about the vaccine.

Letitia Wright tweeted the video with a praying hand emoji. This tweet earned the actress 82 retweets and 620 likes, along with 3.1K quoted tweets and 830 comments.

Upset with Letitia Wright’s post, a commenting on her tweet writing, “The concerns re: any vaccine are understandable, but we must work as a team, take this vaccine & put this pandemic behind us for good. I sincerely hope u understand what I’m trying to say here & please reconsider your stance on this matter. You’re making people upset.” Replying to him, Wright wrote, “not my intention to make anyone upset Folded hands Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?” She also claimed to be an anti-vaxxer.

The concerns re: any vaccine are understandable, but we must work as a team, take this vaccine & put this pandemic behind us for good. I sincerely hope u understand what I’m trying to say here & please reconsider your stance on this matter. You’re making people upset. — Jeff Rothman 🌻🎄 (@amazingjr87) December 4, 2020

Another user replied to her post tweeting, “Luciferase is naturally found in fireflies and is used to find the best way to inject mRNA vaccines. It is not and will not be included in the actual vaccine. This is so irresponsible and stupid.” A third wrote, “This is a frustratingly irresponsible use of a platform.” Another commented, “totally fair to question what we might be putting in our bodies..but just curious why you listen to/repost THIS guy (who himself admits he doesn’t know what he’s talking about) rather than actual doctors or epidemiologists who specialize in studying diseases/vaccines?”

Luciferase is naturally found in fireflies and is used to find the best way to inject mRNA vaccines. It is not and will not be included in the actual vaccine. This is so irresponsible and stupid. — isa (@moisturizeds) December 4, 2020 This is a frustratingly irresponsible use of a platform. — Alex Sawyer (@AJSawyer) December 4, 2020 totally fair to question what we might be putting in our bodies..but just curious why you listen to/repost THIS guy (who himself admits he doesn’t know what he’s talking about) rather than actual doctors or epidemiologists who specialize in studying diseases/vaccines? — matt morgan (@mattmorgn) December 4, 2020 Hey Letitia, I really admire your heart to ask questions about things people take for granted, and I’m sure your intentions are pure. But you’ve gotta be more responsible when you “just put ideas out there” that have already been disproven. Especially if it causes others to die. — Houston Coley (@Blockbustedpod) December 4, 2020 Ms. Wright– With all due respect, this man doesn’t know that “chimera” is a scientific term, meaning “an organism composed of two or more genetically distinct tissues, as an organism that is partly male and partly female, or an artificially produced individual having… — Castle: Opposing the GOP Cult since 1988! (@AutisticAt4eist) December 4, 2020

Letitia Wright’s later shared another tweet which read, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled” This tweet received 856 Retweets, 1.9K Quote Tweets, 5.7K Likes and 1.2K comments.

if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled 😂 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

For those who don’t know, an Antivaxxer is a portmanteau describing people who adhere to a broad range of unfounded conspiracy theories about vaccinations (anti-vaccine).

What are your thoughts on taking the COVID-19 vaccination?

Must Read: Saweetie Is Upset With Warner Records For Prematurely Releasing Her New Song ‘Best Friend’ Featuring Doja Cat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube