Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise Will Be Back In Space Jam 2 BUT With A Twist!

Bill Skarsgård gave one of the best performances of his career with the clown Pennywise in the films It and It Chapter 2. With these films, the talented actor managed to scare not only kids but also adults who watched the film. Well, there’s a good news for all the Pennywise fans! They will get to see their favourite character again in a film, however, with a twist.

The moviegoers will get to see Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise in Malcolm D. Lee’s upcoming adventure film Space Jam 2. As reported by We Got This Covered, Pennywise will have an interesting part to play in the film. But Skarsgård won’t be playing it as it is a CGI creation of the dancing clown that will feature in the film. However, Bill will lend his voice to the character.

Another twist in the tale is that in Space Jam 2, Pennywise will not scare the audience but will make them laugh. Finally,the clown will be doing what he’s meant to do – entertain and leave people in splits. Along with Pennywise, Jim Carrey’s Mask will also be seen in Malcolm’s film.

Talking about Space Jam 2, the film stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green. The film will be produced by Warner Bros and it will hit the screens on July 16, 2021.

