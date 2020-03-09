Hungama 2 Poster: Meezaan Jaffery, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal & Pranita Subash All Set To Tickle Your Funny Bone With Priyadarshan’s Comic Caper

Hungama 2 Poster: Filmmaker Priyadarshan who has been quite busy from the past many years with his South projects is all set to make his comeback with his direction in Bollywood after a gap of almost 7 years with Hungama 2, which will be a sequel to his 2003 released directorial, Hungama.

The latest related to Hungama 2 is, post releasing the first poster of the comic caper late last year, the makers have unveiled a new quirky poster from the film featuring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Pranita Subash, and Meezaan Jaffery.

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Meezaan Jaffery trying his best win hearts of Pranita Subash and Shilpa Shetty together with wit and charm on a date. Whereas, playing a spoilsport in the poster is Paresh Rawal, as the veteran actor can be seen equipped with an injection all set to inject Meezaan Jaffery.

More about Hungama 2, the comic caper also has Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania, Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Joshi.

The film which is helmed by Priyadarshan is being bankrolled under Venus Worldwide Entertainment. Music for the film is being composed by Anu Malik. Hungama 2 is slated to hit the big screen on 14th August.

Talking about the original i.e Hungama, the film which released 17 years back with Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Akshaye Khanna and Rimi Sen in lead were one of the biggest successful films in Bollywood back then in 2003.

