Bill Murray and his family are mourning after the death of his brother Ed. The 70-year-old actor’s golf apparel company, William Murray Golf, confirmed Ed’s death on Monday in a statement shared on Instagram. He was reportedly 76 at the time of his death.

Although Ed Murray III was not an actor, he was reportedly an inspiration for the Michael O’Keefe character Danny Noonan in the golf-centric movie, Caddyshack which was co-written by Brian Doyle-Murray. He also appeared as an extra in the film.

The William Murray Golf shared a statement on Instagram alongside photos of the Murray brothers throughout the years. The statement read: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray. Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf — by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club — at the age of 10, no less. (They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.)”

The statement further added, “Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963, while attending Northwestern University — a scholarship awarded to golf caddies — a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in Caddyshack when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay. Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame, as well — something all the boys take pride in, as this game helped shape their lives.”

As mentioned in the post, the Murray brothers are now included in the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2015. The late brother during an interview with The Chicago Tribune at the time revealed that his favourite movie starring his brother Bill was St. Vincent. He also talked about his time working on the golf comedy with his brothers.

“They invited me out there for one week when I was working for Dean Witter in Santa Maria to come out and watch the show, and they made me an extra so I got $37 to be an extra. I was usually in the background somewhere behind the scenes or on the driving range. But Harold Ramis, the director, said we have to give you a close-up and there is this one scene where this lady gets hit by the club and is lying on the deck and they have me come up right behind her holding a beer in my hand,” Ed Murray III said to the publication.

May his soul rest in peace.

