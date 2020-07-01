It’s big news coming from the side of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization has sent an invite to the celebs like Awkwafina, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Zendaya, Ryan Murphy and others, to join it for this year. The list comprises of total 819 names. They all will be getting a special privilege for Oscars.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the list also includes Cynthia Erivo, Matthew Cherry, Constance Wu, John David Washington, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Ana De Armas, Brian Tyree Henry, Florence Pugh, Lakeith Stanfield, Beanie Feldstein, Jang Hye-Jin, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam. Also, directors like Lulu Wang, Ari Aster, Terence Davies, and Matthew Vaughn are on the list.

Documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, designer Neeta Lulla, casting director Nandini Shrikent, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal are amongst the other invitees for Oscars voting body.

For the Oscars, the organization has tried to maintain the balance in representation, especially in the wake of anti-racism movements.

In an official statement, Academy President David Rubin said, “The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now.”

Additionally, the membership status of all Artists’ Representatives (agents) will change from Associates to Members-at-Large. As Members-at-Large, agents will now have Oscars voting privileges.”

As per the official website, the representatives for 2020 comprises 45% women, 36% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 49% international from 68 countries. Also, there are 75 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, and five recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards.

